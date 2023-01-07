Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: January 2, 2023

By
Austin Timberlake
-
0
1

Here’s a look at our top stories from January 2 to January 6, 2023.

Cheatham County Source

  • TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Cheatham County
    At the request of 23rd Judicial District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday night in Cheatham County. Read more.

  • Gaylord Opryland Announces Winterfest Events
    Gaylord Opryland Resort continues seasonal festivities beyond the holidays with the resort’s Winterfest event, full of frosty fun for the entire family. Read more.

  • Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
    Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and around Cheatham County. Read more.

