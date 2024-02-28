Top 5 Stories From February 28, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 28, 2024.
Competing against dozens of other fellow Midstate high school students showcasing their best business startup ideas, three sophomores from Murfreesboro’s Central Magnet School tapped into the growing use of artificial intelligence to capture first place at Middle Tennessee State University’s 2024 High School Entrepreneurship Fair. Read More.
Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, TN, will host a St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Friday, March 1, 2024. Read more.
This year, MTE paid more than $8.3 million total to local governments in its service area. Read more.
The Smyrna Police Department seeks to identify the suspect pictured above from a Dollar General Store theft on 2/18/24. Read More.
With February being National Wedding Month, it is the perfect time to start looking for a unique venue. Beau Cheval offers just that. Read More.