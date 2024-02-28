Top 5 Stories From February 28, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from February 28, 2024.

1AI-powered Startup Wins First Place at MTSU’s 2024 High School Entrepreneurship Fair

High school sophomores Aditya Dwivedi, Anirudh Kodukula, and Karunya Vudattula of Murfreesboro’s Central Magnet School took home the first-place award for their business called Fresh Check during MTSU’s 2024 High School Entrepreneurship Fair, held Tuesday, Feb. 20, in the Student Union Ballroom. (MTSU photo by Johari Hamilton)

Competing against dozens of other fellow Midstate high school students showcasing their best business startup ideas, three sophomores from Murfreesboro’s Central Magnet School tapped into the growing use of artificial intelligence to capture first place at Middle Tennessee State University’s 2024 High School Entrepreneurship Fair. Read More.

2Riverdale High School to Host “Brave the Shave” Head-Shaving Event

 

Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, TN, will host a  St. Baldrick’s Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds for lifesaving childhood cancer research on Friday, March 1, 2024. Read more.

3Middle Tennessee Electric Makes Large Tax Payments to Local Governments

 

This year, MTE paid more than $8.3 million total to local governments in its service area. Read more.

4Smyrna Police Search for Dollar Store Shoplifter

Smyrna Police

 

The Smyrna Police Department seeks to identify the suspect pictured above from a Dollar General Store theft on 2/18/24. Read More.

5Beau Cheval Offers Weddings on Historic Land

Photo supplied by Beau Cheval.

 

With February being National Wedding Month, it is the perfect time to start looking for a unique venue. Beau Cheval offers just that. Read More.

