Top 5 Stories From Dec 11, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from December 11, 2023.
Since COVID-19, school attendance has still not returned to pre-pandemic figures. According to AXIOS, chronic absenteeism is currently at 30%, with the percentage going as high as 69% for students from high poverty backgrounds. The average was at about 6% previous to the pandemic. But Hobgood Elementary is attempting to change this initiative with the creation of the Rocket Store. Read More.
Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of December 11-16, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Read more.
The Powerball jackpot keeps Climbing! No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night – the white balls 5, 25, 26, 40, 60, plus the red Powerball 1. Read more.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has begun sending survey teams out to assess the path and strength of tornadoes that hit several middle Tennessee communities on Saturday, December 9. Read More.
Cinnaholic held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 29, 2023, at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 780 in Murfreesboro. Read More.