Top 5 SEC Matchups for Week 12 (and Where to Watch)

We are closing in on the end of the 2022 regular season in college football. With so little time left in the season, its important to cherish every minute. With that in mind, here are the top five matchups this weekend and where you can find them.

#5. Western Kentucky at Auburn

6:30 CT, November 12th, 2022, on SEC Network

Surprised to see a Conference USA opponent on this list? Well, you shouldn’t be. The Hilltoppers are legit. Austin Reed and this WKU offense are averaging 38 points per game and nearly 500 yards per game. This will be their toughest test all season, but this offense isn’t scared of anyone. Auburn on the other hand has had a tough season so far, but have recently been revitalized by interim head coach, Cadillac Williams. They are still able to make a bowl game if they can win out including an Iron Bowl win over Bama next week, but they cannot afford to overlook WKU.

#4. Florida at Vanderbilt

11:00 CT, November 19th, 2022, on SEC Network

How about those Commodores? Vandy is coming off a huge road win against Kentucky and can become bowl eligible if they can win out. No small task with their regular season finale being against Tennessee but first things first, they have Florida this weekend. Florida is bowl eligible already but will of course want to win out to gain some momentum going into the post and off season, as well as earn an invitation to a bowl that is more up to the standards of the Gators’ program.

#3. Georgia 1 at Kentucky

2:30 CT, November 19th, 2022, on CBS

This is a game that was circled preseason as the potential SEC East championship. It hasn’t played out that way with Georgia all but locking up a trip to the playoffs this season, but this is still the same Kentucky roster that was raved about in the preseason. Kentucky would love to play spoiler here coming off a tough loss to Vanderbilt, but it will take a perfect game from Will Levis who has not looked good as of late. Georgia will be looking to continue to roll and dominate in their last SEC game before the Championship against LSU.

#2. Ole Miss 14 at Arkansas

6:30 CT, November 19th, 2022, on SEC Network

Neither of these teams can make the SEC Championship out of the west, but that doesn’t mean they have nothing to play for. Arkansas is not yet bowl eligible and would love to lock in a postseason game with a matchup with Missouri coming up next week. Ole Miss is still in position to gain a Citrus Bowl invitation and Lane Kiffin may just be auditioning for head coaching jobs elsewhere.

#1. Tennessee 5 at South Carolina

6:00 CT, November 19th, 2022, on ESPN

Another game where neither team can make the SEC Championship at this point, but that doesn’t take anything away from this rivalry. Tennessee’s two game road trip to end the season starts this weekend in Columbia. With playoff aspirations coming down to the wire, the Vols will have to win both games and impress the committee. It may take more than the 22 points they are favored by, but Heisman Candidate, Hendon Hooker, has no problem putting up points. South Carolina is already bowl eligible and with Georgia clinching the SEC East, The Gamecocks are just playing for a better bowl but would love to play spoiler to Tennessee’s playoff chances at home as “Sandstorm” blares in Williams-Brice Stadium.