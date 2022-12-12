Titans Lose First AFC South Game of the Year Against Jacksonville

Final Score:

Jaguars- 36

Titans- 22

The Jags (5-8) get a win on the road in Nashville over the Titans (7-6).

Trevor Lawrence played a great game tossing three touchdowns and was responsible for 368 passing yards. The Titans defense struggled to come up with stops. They did not force any turnovers or sacks.

Running back Derrick Henry was a bright spot for Tennessee as he was back in good form rushing for 121 yards and a touchdown. The offense struggled to score as a whole. They did not score a single point in the second or third quarters.

The Titans will look to end their three-game losing streak next Sunday against the Chargers (7-6). This game will be in Los Angeles. Kick-off is set for 3:25 PM CT on CBS.