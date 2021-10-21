Tickets On Sale Now for 2022 NHL Stadium Series

Tickets to the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ go on sale to the public today, Oct 21 at 10am. The outdoor game between the two-time defending Stanley Cup® champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the hometown Nashville Predators is set for Saturday, Feb. 26 at the home of the National Football League’s Tennessee Titans, Nissan Stadium. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT and be televised on TNT, Sportsnet ONE, SN NOW, and TVA Sports.

Tickets to the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ go on sale Thursday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

The 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will be the second regular-season outdoor game for the Predators, who were defeated by the Dallas Stars 4-2 in the 2020 NHL Winter Classic® in Dallas. The game will be the first-regular-season outdoor game for the Lightning, who will become the 27th NHL team to participate in such a game. Overall, the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will be the 34th NHL regular-season outdoor game and the second of three NHL regular-season outdoor games scheduled for the 2021-22 season, which will all be televised on TNT, Sportsnet and TVA Sports. For a complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games, click here.

The 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will showcase a number of the top players in the NHL. The Predators are led by captain Roman Josi, forwards Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen, defenseman Mattias Ekholm and goaltender Juuse Saros. The Lightning counter with captain Steven Stamkos, forwards Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, defenseman Victor Hedman and goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

The Predators and Lightning have faced off 38 times during the regular season, with Nashville holding a one-point advantage over Tampa Bay (NSH: 18-14-6—42; TBL: 18-15-5—41). The 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will be the first of two meetings between the Lightning and the Predators this season, with the second game scheduled in Tampa on April 23.

The announcement was made from Nashville during a news conference attended by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, Nashville Predators Chief Executive Officer Sean Henry, Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations & General Manager David Poile, Tampa Bay Lightning Chief Executive Officer Steve Griggs, Tennessee Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill, City of Nashville Mayor John Cooper, NHLPA Assistant to the Executive Director Ron Hainsey, Navy Federal Credit Union Manager of Branch Operation Ronald Fletcher, Predators defensemen Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm, and Lightning defensemen Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh.

NHL Network™ and NHL.com will provide extensive coverage live from the 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ leading up to and after the game. NHL Social™ will provide coverage on all social platforms, including the use of the hashtag NHL #StadiumSeries.