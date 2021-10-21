Dr. Randall Rickard and Dr. Susan Andrews, partners in life and profession, started their own family practice, Family Practice Partners, in 1981 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. They have been affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas and the Rutherford community for 40 years. Gordon Ferguson, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford president and CEO, stopped by their practice earlier this month to personally thank Dr. Rickard and Dr. Andrews for their contributions to the community. He was joined by other leaders from Ascension Saint Thomas.

Dr. Rickard and Dr. Andrews met in undergraduate school at Duke University, where they both were juniors at the time. They had the same goal of being doctors one day. Dr. Rickard continued medical school at Duke University and Dr. Andrews went to Vanderbilt Medical School to complete her program. They got married during their 4th year of school in 1978 where they were both able to finish their residency program at Duke University.

After they both graduated and received their certification, they decided to move to Murfreesboro, Tennessee where they found the perfect place to start their own practice. Over the last 40 years, they have raised three kids, played many roles in the medical profession, conquered all the changes that come with medicine, and established lifelong relationships with members of the community. “We realize as time has gone on, we are simply honored to be in this profession and establish these relationships with our community,” said Dr. Rickard. “It really speaks to what primary care can be. If you can help someone for such a long time, they will build trust in you and you become a part of their life. We will continue to help in all the ways we can through our primary care services.”

Family Practice Partners

515 East Bell Street

Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37130

http://www.familypracticepartners.com/