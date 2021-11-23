By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT
Rutherford County Schools
It is often referred to as lucky number 13 and that is precisely how 13 Rutherford County seniors felt about having been notified they will receive scholarships from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
The foundation is a charitable organization working to improve the quality of life in 40 Middle Tennessee and three Kentucky counties, according to cfmt.org, and administers more than 140 scholarship funds through an open application policy.
The Rutherford County scholarships are a portion of the $745,000 awarded from 102 scholarship funds this year.
Some of those scholarships help students from specific schools or areas, while others provided financial assistance for those most in need or students pursuing a particular field of study. The committee considers academic records, test scores, extracurricular activities, work experience, community involvement and personal recommendations, according to its website.
The following is a list of 13 student from Rutherford County:
DANIELLY AGUIRRE; Stewarts Creek; Ken Shipp Scholarship; Middle Tennessee State University
SOLYANA ASEFA; Stewarts Creek; Ken Shipp Scholarship; Middle Tennessee State University
KALEIA BRANCH; Central Magnet; Bishop Joseph and Stephaine Walker Scholarship; Rhodes College
ANDREW BRUCE; Siegel; Ken Shipp Scholarship; Middle Tennessee State University
JESSICA DIAZ-AMADOR; LaVergne; DBI Scholarship and Ken Shipp Scholarship; Middle Tennessee State University
ALEXIS FREEMAN; LaVergne; DBI Scholarship; Tennessee Tech University
KRISTIN HOLMES; Stewarts Creek; JoAhn Brown-Nash Memorial Scholarship and Dedication, Service and Thanks Scholarship; Fisk University
ABIGAIL KEEN; Blackman; Juliann and Joseph Maxwell Scholarship and Ken Shipp Scholarship; Middle Tennessee State University
KATE MATTHEWS; Siegel; Ken Shipp Scholarship; Middle Tennessee State University
ALIYAH PATTON; LaVergne; DBI Scholarship and Ken Shipp Scholarship; Middle Tennessee State University
LUIS SANABRIA; LaVergne; DBI Scholarship; University of Tennessee at Martin
JUSTIN TATUM; Eagleville; DBI Scholarship; Tennessee College of Applied Technology (Murfreesboro)
GEORGE WEXLER; Riverdale; Tennessee Trucking Foundation Scholarship; University of Tennessee at Knoxville
A complete list of scholarship recipients can be found here.