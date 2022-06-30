The largest Mega Millions® jackpot since late January will be up for grabs on Friday, July 1 – an estimated $360 million ($199.3 million cash)! The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night – the white balls 7, 12, 21, 43 and 55, plus the gold Mega Ball 11. The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $20 million in Tennessee on April 15.

While the jackpot rolled, there were plenty of other winners in the June 28 drawing – a total of 753,028 winning tickets at all prize levels. Twenty-five tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Six of those are worth $20,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 2X Tuesday night. The other 19 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

Since the jackpot was last won in Tennessee on April 15, there have been more than 10.4 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 16 worth $1 million or more.

Three other Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date in 2022. The year started with a $426 million prize in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.