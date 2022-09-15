Tennessee College Football 2022 – Week 3 Viewing Guide

The college football season continues this weekend. Below you can see what time, what channel and who your favorite local college football team plays.
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Austin Peay (2-1) @ Alabama A&M (0-2)
2 PM on TBA
Cumberland (2-0) @ Pikeville (1-0)
2 PM on TBA
Vanderbilt (2-1) @ Northern Illinois (1-1)
2:30 PM on CBSSN
UT Martin (1-1) @ Boise State (1-1)
3 PM on FS1
North Alabama (1-1) @ Chattanooga (2-0)
5 PM on ESPN+
Akron (1-1) @ #15 Tennessee (2-0)
6 PM on SECN+/ESPN+
Arkansas State (1-1) @ Memphis (1-1)
6 PM on ESPN+
TSU (0-2) @ MTSU (1-1)
6 PM on ESPN+
Samford (1-1) @ Tennessee Tech (1-1)
6 PM on ESPN3
Furman (1-1) @ ETSU (1-1)
6:30 PM on ESPN+