Tennessee College Football 2022 – Week 3 Viewing Guide

The college football season continues this weekend. Below you can see what time, what channel and who your favorite local college football team plays.

Saturday, September 17, 2022

Austin Peay (2-1) @ Alabama A&M (0-2)

2 PM on TBA

Cumberland (2-0) @ Pikeville (1-0)

2 PM on TBA

Vanderbilt (2-1) @ Northern Illinois (1-1)

2:30 PM on CBSSN

UT Martin (1-1) @ Boise State (1-1)

3 PM on FS1

North Alabama (1-1) @ Chattanooga (2-0)

5 PM on ESPN+

Akron (1-1) @ #15 Tennessee (2-0)

6 PM on SECN+/ESPN+

Arkansas State (1-1) @ Memphis (1-1)

6 PM on ESPN+

TSU (0-2) @ MTSU (1-1)

6 PM on ESPN+

Samford (1-1) @ Tennessee Tech (1-1)

6 PM on ESPN3

Furman (1-1) @ ETSU (1-1)

6:30 PM on ESPN+