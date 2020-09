Detectives need assistance in identifying the two women accused of stealing a wallet from a customer at Cracker Barrel on August 29, 2020.

A short time later, the women attempted to make a purchase for $925.92 at Sam’s Club, using the victim’s Sam’s Club card.

They left the business in a silver van.

If you have any information as to the identity of these individuals and where they can be located, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email [email protected]

