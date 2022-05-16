La Vergne Police are asking for the community’s help to identify a theft suspect.

On May 2, 2022 the woman stole some items from a locker inside the La Vergne Planet Fitness on Murfreesboro Road around 3:15 p.m.

She then went on to use the victim’s card to make purchases at the Smyrna Target. She was dropped off and picked up at both locations by someone driving a silver/white, older model Lexus SUV with black wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Vergne Police at 615-793-7744 or Rutherford County CrimeStoppers at 615-893-7867.

