One elementary school student participating in the Shop with the Sheriff event in 2019 wanted to buy food for his family instead of buying toys for himself, remembers School Resource Officer Sam Trubee.

“He had two siblings,” Trubee said. “He wanted to get those presents and his Mom something. The kid was completely selfless. He was looking for what he could get for his family.”

Trubee was touched by the boy’s care for his family.

That’s one reason Trubee is coordinating the annual Shop with the Sheriff fund-raising event from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Nov 30 at the Toot’s restaurants at 860 N.W. Broad St., Toot’s West at 4213 Franklin Road and Toot’s South at 2992 S. Church St. in Murfreesboro.

School resource officers and Sheriff’s Citizens Academy Alumni Association members will ask Toot’s diners to donate so children who might not have a Christmas can select presents.

Nick Hays, assistant director of operations for Toot’s, said the restaurant has helped the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office collect donations to bring joy to many children and their families for many years in the county.

“The money raised creates a magical experience and that is truly priceless,” Hays said. “The Toot’s Staff wants to thank all donors to this great fundraiser.”

Trubee said the money donated will allow the SROs and alumni members to take the children shopping before Christmas.

People may donate by cash, check made out to “Shop with the Sheriff,” credit card or anytime to PayPal with the code on the flyer.

“For me, it’s like you are opening the present when you see the excitement of the kids shopping,” Trubee said. “They are so excited about getting something they would not have received.

“You could be a kid’s blessing this holiday season,” Trubee said.