West 22 Tacos held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 2018 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Originally from Mexico, executive chef Austin Garcia had a dream to one day open his very own restaurant. After moving to Tennessee he began his journey. Delicious authentic west coast tacos & Mexican cuisine.

West 22 Tacos

2018 Medical Center Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 962-8126

Facebook