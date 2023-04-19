Studio Tenn to Present Dolly Inspired Musical

The music of Tennessee icon Dolly Parton will fill The Franklin Theatre as Studio Tenn’s production of “Here You Come Again” hits the stage May 17-28, 2023.

“Here You Come Again” is a rollicking and touching new musical that tells the story of Kevin – a struggling comedian and diehard Parton fan – who is forced to move in with his parents after a breakup during the pandemic. Parton appears to Kevin and uses her trademark charm to guide him as he rediscovers hope in a trying time.

Tricia Paoluccio – a co-writer of the musical – will step into Parton’s legendary shoes. Paoluccio previously played Parton in the musical “Stand By Your Man” at the Ryman Auditorium and also played Doraleein in the musical adaptation of the 1980 movie “9 to 5” starring Parton. Paoluccio’s Broadway credits include “A View from the Bridge,” “The Green Bird,” and “Fiddler on the Roof.” She also has an extensive list of movie, television and creative credits.

“Tricia actually learned to sing through Dolly’s music growing up,” says Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director. “Her portrayal is truly second to none and was blessed by Dolly herself, and the story is something everyone can empathize with and laugh alongside. Our patrons will leave the show smiling and singing along.”

Zach Sutton will portray the heartbroken Kevin, whose imaginary version of the country music legend will take the audience on a musical journey of healing. Sutton’s performance credits include “Sister Act,” “Flashdance,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “A Chorus Line,” among others.

Written by Paoluccio, Gabriel Barre, and Bruce Vilanch, “Here You Come Again” features beloved songs written or performed by Parton, including “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “Islands in the Stream.” It’s a can’t-miss for Dolly fans and theatergoers alike. Tickets for “Here You Come Again” are on sale now and start as low as $55. Visit studiotenn.org or call (615) 541-8200 for more details.