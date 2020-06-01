The Town of Smyrna is reopening Town Hall to the public, effective today, Monday, June 1, 2020. Modifications have been made to ensure the safety of citizens and personnel. Citizens will continue to have the option of conducting business online, by phone, or by mail.

“Our decision-making is guided by maintaining the safety of our citizens and personnel,” explained Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager. “We have safeguards in place to ensure adherence to the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge, while we conduct business and deliver services to our citizens.”

Citizens that need to apply for new utilities services, apply for a transfer of service, or apply to disconnect service can do by visiting Town Hall or by calling 615-355-5740.

Citizens that need to pay their utilities may visit our drive-thru window or pay online, by phone, or by mail.

Visit www.townofsmyrna.org to pay online; call 615-355-5705 to pay by phone; or mail your check to Town of Smyrna, 315 South Lowry Street, Smyrna, Tennessee, 37167.

Business license applications are available by visiting Town Hall’s lobby or at our drive-thru window, located at 315 South Lowry Street. Please call 615-459-9742 extension 2506 with any questions you may have.

The Town’s meetings that are judicial, require a vote, and are essential to conducting business have been held throughout the pandemic, with modifications in place. Those meetings include Beer Board, Board of Zoning Appeals, Planning Commission, and Town Council (excluding Town Council Workshop). We continue to encourage any citizen that does not have an item on the agenda to consider watching the meeting on our local channel 3, via Facebook (@townofsmyrnatn), or YouTube (search Town of Smyrna). Council Chambers has been rearranged to ensure proper social distancing.

The remaining committee meetings and Town Council Workshop will resume during the month of June. Those meetings include: Arts Commission, Charity Assistance Committee, Historic Zoning Committee, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Project Assistance Committee, Sister City Committee, and Storm Water Advisory Committee.

An updated list of the Town’s modified openings, suspended events, cancelled events, and closures is as follows:

Modified Openings:

Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department

· All park facilities are open

· Baseball/softball fields are available for youth practice rentals and tournaments (with modifications)

· Soccer fields are available for league skills training only (by reservation)

· Farmer’s Market at the Depot is open each Saturday, 8 – noon, with modifications

Smyrna Event Center

· Blue Plate Specials will replace the buffet

· Capacity is at 50%

· Tuesday – Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Suspended Events:

Top Gun Night Run (future date to be determined)

Canceled Events:

Simply Smyrna

Smyrna Art Crawl

Smyrna Fire and Police Youth Academy

Smyrna Independence Day Celebration

Closures:

Smyrna Outdoor Activity Center (SOAC)

Splash Town at SOAC

Splash Pad at Gregory Mill Park

All playground equipment at our park facilities

Town of Smyrna updates will continue to be sent to local media, shared on social media platforms, and added to the Town’s website.