John Jeffrey Hicks

SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is searching for John Jeffrey Hicks.

Earlier this afternoon, April 24, 2021, SPD officers initiated a traffic stop on Lee Victory Parkway in Smyrna. One of the passengers exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. This individual has been identified as John Jeffrey Hicks. Mr. Hicks is out on bond for felony drug charges in a neighboring county.

La Vergne Police Department’s K-9 unit and Smyrna Fire Department’s drone operators assisted with the search. Mr. Hicks is a white male, 6’5”, 200 pounds, with long hair and several tattoos. He was last seen on Lee Victory Parkway over Old Nashville Highway.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a felony amount of marijuana, meth, heroin, and a loaded AR-15 rifle. As Mr. Hicks fled the scene, he dropped a semi-automatic pistol.

If you have information about Mr. Hicks or his location, please contact Detective Krieb, 615-267-5148 or [email protected]

MORE CRIME NEWS


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here