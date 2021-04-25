SMYRNA, Tennessee— Smyrna Police Department (SPD) is searching for John Jeffrey Hicks.

Earlier this afternoon, April 24, 2021, SPD officers initiated a traffic stop on Lee Victory Parkway in Smyrna. One of the passengers exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot. This individual has been identified as John Jeffrey Hicks. Mr. Hicks is out on bond for felony drug charges in a neighboring county.

La Vergne Police Department’s K-9 unit and Smyrna Fire Department’s drone operators assisted with the search. Mr. Hicks is a white male, 6’5”, 200 pounds, with long hair and several tattoos. He was last seen on Lee Victory Parkway over Old Nashville Highway.

Officers searched the vehicle and located a felony amount of marijuana, meth, heroin, and a loaded AR-15 rifle. As Mr. Hicks fled the scene, he dropped a semi-automatic pistol.

If you have information about Mr. Hicks or his location, please contact Detective Krieb, 615-267-5148 or [email protected]

