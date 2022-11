SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at a residence earlier today. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and suspect in the home.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where the victim underwent surgery. The suspect was escorted to the Smyrna Police Department where the suspect confessed to shooting the victim.

The suspect has been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

