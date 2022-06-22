The Town of Smyrna is excited to announce Google Fiber has chosen Smyrna as the first Tennessee town, outside of Nashville, for its high-speed broadband internet service. On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Mayor Mary Esther Reed and Google Fiber’s Ryun Jackson announced an agreement to bring Google Fiber’s high speed broadband service to Smyrna, Tennessee. “Google Fiber’s reputation speaks for itself and we are excited for Google Fiber to be part of our community” said Mayor Mary Esther Reed. “Our citizens, schools and corporations will all benefit from this new gigabit internet service.”

Smyrna is situated 23 miles Southeast of Nashville and is the 13th largest city in Tennessee with more than 53,000 residents and double digit growth. Smyrna is home to Nissan’s first production facility in the U.S. as well as Vijon, Taylor Farms, Corporate Flight Management, Franke and headquarters to Smyrna Ready Mix. Smyrna has a growing secondary education sector with Motlow Colleges’ largest off-site campus and TCAT Smyrna Campus / Nissan Training Facility.

“Everyone deserves access to fast, reliable internet, and Google Fiber is working to connect more residents in Tennessee to work, school, and each other by providing great internet and customer service,” said Ryun Jackson, Government & Community Affairs manager for Google Fiber. “We are looking forward to serving the residents of Smyrna.”

Google Fiber expects to start construction later this year and to begin serving customers in Smyrna in 2023.