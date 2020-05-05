The Town of Smyrna is pleased to continue the partnership with Kroger Health to facilitate three additional days of free drive-through COVID-19 testing opportunities.

The three-day event will take place Tuesday, May 5, Wednesday, May 6, and Thursday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., in the parking lot of Motlow State Community College (5002 Motlow College Blvd) in Smyrna.

“We are grateful to Rutherford County Health Department for connecting Kroger Health and The Town of Smyrna so we can facilitate another testing opportunity for our community,” shared Brian D. Hercules, Smyrna Town Manager. “Based on the number of individuals served at this event last week, we believe the need in our community still exists. Continuing to offer testing opportunities will provide a better understanding of the state of health in Rutherford County.”

Individuals should schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. Scheduling an appointment is required to receive a test. Smyrna Fire Department and Kroger Health associates will be present to direct traffic to the designated testing area. Please make sure windows are up on all vehicles when in the testing area and individuals need to have their photo ID ready.

“Kroger Health is proud to partner with the Town of Smyrna and the Rutherford Co. Health Department in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health. “This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives.”

This onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.