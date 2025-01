TBI has issued a Silver Alert for Ronald Staten, who is missing from Murfreesboro.

The 73-year-old is 5’8″, 140 lbs., with brown eyes & black hair, last seen today in the area of Old Castle Drive.

Staten may be driving a black 2019 Chevy Equinox with TN tag BMT-3783.

He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Call the Murfreesboro Police Department at (629) 201-5635 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!

