In a letter to the community, MTSU President Dr. Sidney A. McPhee reported that a second MTSU student has tested positive for coronavirus. The student resided in the mostly unoccupied Kappa Delta house.

The student, who originally opted to self-quarantine in an off-campus location, later asked to be housed in a specially designated, private unit in MTSU’s Womack Lane Apartments.

“We have already traced those who have had contact with this student, notified them of any potential risk and asked them to take appropriate actions. If you have concerns or questions, contact our Fraternity and Sorority Life staff at 615-898-5397,” Dr. McPhee wrote.

These are the steps MTSU takes if a student tests positive for COVID-19:

The student is immediately either sent to their off-campus home or apartment, or, if that is not possible, is moved to a separate on-campus apartment for quarantine, where there will be no interaction with other students, faculty, or staff.

It is the university’s preference that students who need to begin self-quarantine do so at the home of their family or their permanent home, whenever possible, where they may find additional levels of support and assistance.

Meals will be prepared and delivered to any on-campus student required to self-quarantine.

The student will not be permitted to leave the apartment, eat in the dining areas, or access any other campus facilities until the time of quarantine is complete as directed by our Student Health staff.

Any student who undergoes on-campus quarantine will be monitored by our MTSU Student Health staff.

Visit www.mtsu.edu/coronavirus, for news and information about MTSU’s response to COVID-19.

“I continue to be amazed at how much we have been able to accomplish and how well we are all adapting to these disruptions. The positive attitude and adaptability demonstrated by our Blue Raider family continues to serve us well,” Dr. McPhee added.

On March 26, the university confirmed the first confirmed student case of coronavirus.

Other MTSU News

Cancellation of May Commencement

Following most recent guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Governor Lee regarding large group meetings, the university has canceled the Spring Commencement Ceremonies, originally planned for May 8 and May 9.

To provide every graduate with an opportunity to walk across the stage, and for their families to share the experience, MTSU Spring graduates will be invited to march in any future commencement exercises, including the Summer ceremony set for Aug. 8 and the Winter ceremony set for Dec. 12.

CUSTOMS Orientation for New Students Going Online

MTSU has chosen to cancel their traditional schedule of CUSTOMS events for Fall 2020 incoming freshmen and transfers. The MTSU CUSTOMS team will move these sessions online.

Employees Working Remotely

Due to Governor Lee’s recent “safer-at-home” order, Dr. McPhee further reduced the number of on-campus employees and extended employees working remotely through May 10, 2020.

May Classes Moving to Remote Delivery

MTSU is moving ahead with plans for Summer 2020 courses. Only online and remote courses will be offered during any session starting in May, although courses such as internships and practicums, thesis and dissertation research, and independent study courses, will continue as currently scheduled.

As of now, the Fall 2020 semester will proceed as originally planned. We will continue to monitor conditions and alter the Fall schedule as necessary.