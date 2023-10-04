‘Scott Hamilton and Friends’ to Bring Together the Biggest Names in Country Music & Figure Skating

Figure skating icon Scott Hamilton returns as host of SCOTT HAMILTON & FRIENDS with a celebration of the decade during which he was diagnosed and treated with testicular cancer (1990s). His must-see annual event once again will showcase the biggest names in music performing alongside the most decorated stars of figure skating LIVE on November 19th from Bridgestone Arena. Tickets will be available beginning Friday, October 6th at ticketmaster.com for the can’t miss evening benefitting the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation.

Musical guests taking the stage include 3x Grammy nominee and multi-platinum artist TRACE ADKINS, 4x Grammy nominee and 5x platinum debut album DEANA CARTER, 2x Grammy Nominee and 5x Platinum certified artist JO DEE MESSINA, 4x Grammy Award winner and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee STEVE WARINER, and BMG Nashville recording artists THE FRONTMEN, featuring Richie McDonald (formerly of Lonestar), Larry Stewart (of Restless Heart) and Tim Rushlow (formerly of Little Texas), who share 30 million records sold between its three lead singers, with house band SIXWIRE.

World, National, and Olympic Champions skaters performing once-in-a-lifetime choreography will include 3x World Champion and 2022 Olympic Champion NATHAN CHEN for his first performance at the event alongside 2x Olympic Champion KATIA GORDEEVA and Olympic Champion DAVID PELLETIER, Olympic Team Bronze Medalist JEREMY ABBOTT, 2x Olympian and 4x World Champion KURT BROWNING, World Champions and Olympic Team Medalists ALEXA KNIERIM & BRANDON FRAZIER, 2x World Medalists and Olympians KAITLYN WEAVER & ANDREW POJE, 3x Canadian National Champions and Olympians KIRSTEN MOORE-TOWERS & MICHAEL MARINARO, 2x US National Champion and Olympian GRACIE GOLD, 2x Canadian National Champion and Olympian KEEGAN MESSING, US National Champion and Olympian MARIAH BELL, 2x US National Champion ALISSA CZISNY and Olympian POLINA EDMUNDS. Social media sensation ELLADJ BALDÉ will also make his third consecutive appearance in the show.