Sample from Over 30 Whiskeys at the Southern Whiskey Society Event

Middle Tennessee’s premier food and whiskey event, MADE SOUTH’s Southern Whiskey Society, is coming to Franklin next month.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample whiskeys from 30 of the South’s leading distillers alongside food tastings from 10 award-winning chefs at the Factory at Franklin’s Liberty Hall on August 6.

“This event is for people who are a little bit adventurous, who like to try new and different things,” said Chris Thomas, founder of MADE SOUTH. “I want them to be blown away by the creativity of the chefs and explore different whiskeys that they have not had the opportunity to try or maybe have not even heard of.”

Thomas held the inaugural Southern Whiskey Society event back in 2017. He wanted to expand the experience of communing with friends over a new bottle of whiskey to a larger segment of the community.

“I started dreaming about what it would look like if we invited more people into this type of experience and what it would look like if we threw some really great food into the mix,” Thomas said.

Featured whiskey brands for the event include household names like Woodford Reserve to out-of-state distillers like Mississippi’s Cathead Distillery to local brands like Leiper’s Fork Distillery and the new Franklin Distillery. Attendees also have the opportunity to add a full bottle of one of the 2022 Southern Whiskey Society Private Selection Whiskeys to their event ticket:

• Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

• Leiper’s Fork Distillery Single Barrel Cask Strength Tennessee Whiskey

• Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

• Rare Character Whiskey Barrel Proof Straight Bourbon

These whiskeys will be paired with food from some of the South’s most celebrated chefs: Ben Norton of Husk; Brian Morris of Hattie B’s; Cainnon Gregg of Pelican Oyster Co.; Chad Newton and Gracie Nguyen of East Side Pho; Marc Therrien of Keeneland; Matthew Statham of Saw’s BBQ; Owen Klein of Hardee’s; Thomas Tuggle of 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails; and Trey Cioccia of Black Rabbit.

A portion of the ticket sales for this event will benefit One Generation Away, a nonprofit that seeks to wipe out hunger by rescuing surplus food from grocery stores and restaurants and redistributing it to families in need.

The event will take place on Saturday, August 6, from 6-9 p.m. Early access ticket holders may arrive at 5 p.m. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.madesouth.com.

The 2022 Southern Whiskey Society is sponsored by The Mountain Valley Spring Water and Eli Mason. This event is limited to those 21 and older.