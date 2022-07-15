La Vergne Collecting ‘Letters to the Future’ for Time Capsule

Citizens are encouraged to help fill the City of La Vergne’s 50th anniversary time capsule by submitting a letter to the future.

The time capsule will be buried in late August so it can be unearthed again in 2072 to celebrate the City’s 100th incorporation anniversary. Letter submissions are limited to La Vergne residents, students, city government employees, and business owners.

Online submissions can be made on the city website here.

Handwritten letters will be accepted but are limited to one sheet of paper, front, and back. Included photos larger than “wallet size” (2″ x 3″) will not be accepted. Please date the photo on the back and include your family name.

All letters must be submitted online, dropped off, or delivered to City Hall by August 4. Mailed letters can be addressed to:

City Hall

C/O Anne Smith

5093 Murfreesboro Road

La Vergne, TN 37086