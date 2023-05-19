Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 things happening around the Murfreesboro area!
1St. Jude Children’s Benefit Ride
Saturday, May 20, 2023, 7:30 a.m.
Family Worship Center
3045 Memorial Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
Come support the Children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during this two-hour ride through Middle Tennessee. The ride will conclude at the Family Worship Center with the opportunity of purchasing lunch from the Famous Hardwoods Smokehouse. Each rider must donate $20. Additional donations are welcomed. Registration begins at 7:30.
Learn more here.
2Annual Champions for Health – Health Fair
Saturday, May 20, 2023, 1 p.m.- 3 p.m.
ChampionTone Fitness
1180 Park Avenue Murfreesboro, TN 37129
The Annual Champions for Health is a health fair that brings the community together to connect with health and wellness experts. Sponsored by Championtone Fitness and Brandi Mosby Coaching, the fair will include vendors and educational tables on fitness, skincare, massage therapy, personal training, therapy, and more.
Learn more here.
3‘Showin’ Off for Shelby’ Car Show Fundraiser
Saturday, May 20, 2023, 8 a.m.
The Experience Community Church
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN
This car show fundraiser is to bring awareness and raise funds for Steered Straight, Inc., a local non-profit that sponsors student assemblies and drug & alcohol awareness seminars locally and nationwide. All proceeds will go toward helping the organization in its mission in educating youth on life choices, including drug and alcohol use. This event is in honor of Shelby Jordan, a loving and outgoing young lady who lost her battle against drug addiction at the age of 26.
Learn more here.
4Charity Pie Bakeoff & Community Event
Saturday, May 20, 2023, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Turning Point Church
1033 Barfield Church Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Join the Turning Point Church for their first annual Pie Bakeoff and Pie Eating Contest to benefit Adult & Teen Challenge – a faith-based recovery program in Murfreesboro. The event includes a pie bake-off, pie eating contest, vendors, music, raffles and more.
Learn more here.
5 Create a Custom Succulent Arrangement
Reservations still open for Saturday, May 20, 2023 @ 12pm, 1:30pm & 6:30pm AND
Sunday, May 21, 2023, 1pm and 2:30pm
Classy Cactus Farm, LLC
1527 Rutledge Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Get excited to experience the Succulent Bar! The registration fee includes all materials needed to create a custom succulent arrangement. This workshop is a succulent bar style, which means the creations are exactly what you want them to be. Choose from a full selection of premium Succulents! A Plant Specialist will guide you, step-by-step, in creating your beautiful arrangement. Classy Cactus Farm is a BYOB establishment. Enjoy your beverage of your choice!
Learn more here.