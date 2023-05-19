Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

5 Create a Custom Succulent Arrangement

Reservations still open for Saturday, May 20, 2023 @ 12pm, 1:30pm & 6:30pm AND

Sunday, May 21, 2023, 1pm and 2:30pm

Classy Cactus Farm, LLC

1527 Rutledge Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Get excited to experience the Succulent Bar! The registration fee includes all materials needed to create a custom succulent arrangement. This workshop is a succulent bar style, which means the creations are exactly what you want them to be. Choose from a full selection of premium Succulents! A Plant Specialist will guide you, step-by-step, in creating your beautiful arrangement. Classy Cactus Farm is a BYOB establishment. Enjoy your beverage of your choice!

