5 Things to Know About the 2023 Franklin Rodeo

The Franklin Rodeo is back at the Williamson County AG Expo Park from May 18-20, 2023!
Here are five things you should know about the Franklin Rodeo.
1One of the Largest Rodeos
Beginning in 1949 by the Franklin Rotary, it’s one of the longest-running charity events in Middle Tennessee. It’s also one of the largest rodeos east of the Mississippi.
2Parade Signals the Start of Rodeo Week
The rodeo parade, which took place last Saturday, always precedes the event. The parade featured local school bands, floats, and of course horses.
3Kids Get a Chance to Try Mutton Bustin’
Calling all little Cowboys & Cowgirls in training!
Instructions for Mutton Bustin’:
- Must enter the drawing AT THE RODEO for a chance to ride. (No pre-registration)
- Any willing child UNDER 50 POUNDS may enter.
- Entries close right after the Opening so enter early!
10 names are drawn each night. Listen for the announcer to call your name!
- Participants will strap on a helmet and buckle up a vest for safety.
- One parent is allowed on the arena floor during the event.
- All of these aspiring cowboys and cowgirls receive a participation award from the sponsor.
4Seven PRCA Rodeo Events Each Night
See up close barrel racing, bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, team roping, tie down roping.
5Here’s What Not to Bring to the Rodeo
When headed out to the Rodeo leave these things at home- strollers, large diaper bags, coolers, lawn chairs, large cameras, backpacks, or large purses. There will be stroller parking at the entrance.
Tickets for the event are standing room only, reserved tickets are sold out.
Buy tickets here.
The Williamson County AG Expo Park is located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin, TN.