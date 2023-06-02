Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.
1Simply Smyrna -2023
Saturday, June 3, 2023, 5 PM – 9:30 PM
Historic Train Depot Smyrna, Tennesee
98 Front St, Smyrna, TN 37167
The Simply Smyrna Celebration is an annual event that celebrates diversity through the arts through music, visual arts, theater, and culinary cuisine. This free event will have multiple live stages with a variety of music genres and artists, wine tastings, food trucks and nearly 80 vendors.
2Pop-Up Market Day at Re-Invintage Home
Saturday, June 3 · 9am – 3pm CDT
Re-Invintage Home
3781 Franklin Road Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Welcome summer with a fabulous lineup of amazing local vendors offering everything from sweet treats and handmade goods to vintage furniture and finds. Enjoy food and music while you shop at one of Murfreesboro’s longest-running and most popular one-day markets.
3Summer Reading 2023 Kick-Off
Saturday, June 3, 2023, 10 AM – 1 PM
La Vergne Public Library
5063 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne
Come join this Kick-Off Event for the La Vergne Public Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program! There will be a bounce house, inflatable slide, face painting, and mermaids from GotMermaid, games and so much more! Hot dogs and chips will be provided. The library will have programs for all ages 0-99+.
4BrisketU at Mayday Brewing
Sunday, June 4, 2023, 5 PM – 9:30 PM
Mayday Brewery
521 Old Salem Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
With summer arriving soon, this BrisketU class will demonstrate how to work a pit and create the quintessential smoked brisket just in time for those backyard barbecues. Attendees will learn trimming techniques, rubs and prep, wood selection and smoke profiles, starting and managing a fire and pit chamber, and more from experienced grillers.
5International Folkfest
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Friday, June 9, 2023
Linebaugh Public Library
105 W. Vine Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
This event will feature musicians and dancers from Mexico, Poland, and France. The schedules for the participating troupes will include time for touring historical, educational, cultural and scenic sites. Food trucks will also be available.