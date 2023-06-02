Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3 Summer Reading 2023 Kick-Off

Saturday, June 3, 2023, 10 AM – 1 PM

La Vergne Public Library

5063 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne

Come join this Kick-Off Event for the La Vergne Public Library’s 2023 Summer Reading Program! There will be a bounce house, inflatable slide, face painting, and mermaids from GotMermaid, games and so much more! Hot dogs and chips will be provided. The library will have programs for all ages 0-99+.

