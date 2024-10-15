Rutherford Sheriff Seeks Winter Gear Donations for Unhoused Neighbors

As winter approaches, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is promoting its “Rutherford County Cares: Blanket the Cold, Warm the Community” initiative. This campaign aims to collect essential items for unhoused individuals in the area.

The Community Service Unit of the Sheriff’s Office is accepting donations throughout October 2024. They’re specifically requesting blankets, sleeping bags, and Hot Hands hand warmers – items crucial for those facing the harsh winter elements without proper shelter.

Concerned citizens can drop off these much-needed items at the Sheriff’s Office front lobby, located at 940 New Salem Hwy in Murfreesboro. The donation center will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm.

All collected items will be distributed by the Murfreesboro Cold Patrol, an organization dedicated to helping the local unhoused population.

By participating, residents can make a tangible difference in the lives of their vulnerable neighbors during the coldest months of the year.

