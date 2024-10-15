Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Oct. 15, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for October 8-15, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool
|100
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|10/11/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna
|99
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/14/2024
|Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna
|93
|400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/14/2024
|Sleep Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/11/2024
|Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool
|94
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/11/2024
|Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool
|100
|341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/11/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|94
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/11/2024
|Fortress Grove Apts Pool
|98
|3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/11/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|96
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/11/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|94
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/10/2024
|Arbor Brook Apartment Pool
|98
|350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/10/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|96
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/10/2024
|The Banks at West Fork Pool
|100
|1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|96
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool
|98
|810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool
|96
|1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|97
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool
|97
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Sheffield Park Pool
|95
|3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|88
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|95
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/9/2024
|Berkshire Pool
|96
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Indian Hills Pool
|96
|Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Patterson Park Swimming Pool
|98
|521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Berkshire Kiddie Pool
|96
|1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|96
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Innsbrooke Wading Pool
|94
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Residence Inn Pool
|92
|1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Vintage Stonetrace Pool
|98
|4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|96
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
|Comfort Inn Suites Pool
|98
|3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|10/8/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
