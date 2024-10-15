Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Oct. 15, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for October 8-15, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool 100 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 10/11/2024 Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna 99 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/14/2024 Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna 93 400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/14/2024 Sleep Inn & Suites Pool 96 2689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/11/2024 Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool 94 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/11/2024 Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool 100 341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/11/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 94 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/11/2024 Fortress Grove Apts Pool 98 3920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/11/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 96 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/11/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 94 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/10/2024 Arbor Brook Apartment Pool 98 350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/10/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 96 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/10/2024 The Banks at West Fork Pool 100 1405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 96 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool 98 810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool 96 1461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Days Inn Pool - MI 97 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool 97 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Sheffield Park Pool 95 3504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 88 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Days Inn Pool - WPI 95 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/9/2024 Berkshire Pool 96 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Indian Hills Pool 96 Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Patterson Park Swimming Pool 98 521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Berkshire Kiddie Pool 96 1205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 96 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Innsbrooke Wading Pool 94 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Residence Inn Pool 92 1409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Vintage Stonetrace Pool 98 4000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Innsbrooke Community Pool 96 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024 Comfort Inn Suites Pool 98 3001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 10/8/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

