Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Oct. 15, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
32

These are the public swimming pool health scores for October 8-15, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
Arbor Brook Apartment Kiddie Pool100350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up10/11/2024
Stoneridge Farms Pool At Smyrna99400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/14/2024
Stoneridge Farms Whirlpool At Smyrna93400 Chaney Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/14/2024
Sleep Inn & Suites Pool962689 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/11/2024
Garrison Station Apartments - Outdoor Whirlpool94341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/11/2024
Garrison Station Apartment - Main Outdoor Pool100341 Fortress BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/11/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 294236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/11/2024
Fortress Grove Apts Pool983920 Puckett Creek Crossing Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/11/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 196236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/11/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE942631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/10/2024
Arbor Brook Apartment Pool98350 Covenant Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/10/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE962631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/10/2024
The Banks at West Fork Pool1001405 Riverwatch Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool962227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Fairfield Inn & Suites Pool98810 Expo Dr Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Hidden River Estate Swimming Pool961461 Doc John's BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Days Inn Pool - MI97182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Sheffield Park Kiddie Pool973504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Sheffield Park Pool953504 Lantern LN Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool882227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Days Inn Pool - WPI95182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/9/2024
Berkshire Pool961205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Indian Hills Pool96Calumet Trace Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Patterson Park Swimming Pool98521 Dr Martin Luther King Jr BLVD Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Berkshire Kiddie Pool961205 Pendleton Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool96Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Innsbrooke Wading Pool94203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Residence Inn Pool921409 Conference Center Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Vintage Stonetrace Pool984000 White Birch Avenue Smyrna , TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Innsbrooke Community Pool96203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024
Comfort Inn Suites Pool983001 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine10/8/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

