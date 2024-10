Smyrna Utilities will conduct a planned water outage on Thursday, October 17, starting at 8:00 P.M. to install a tee and a valve.

The outage will affect 68 customers in the highlighted areas of Rock Springs Road, Thurman Court, and Mason Tucker Drive.

Notification letters were sent to affected customers. The repair is expected to take 6-8 hours.

Source: Town of Smyrna

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email