Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force to Host Trunk or Treat

Police officers and firefighters will hand out candy to kids during the annual Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force’s Trunk or Treat. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, on Samsonite Boulevard in front of the Tennessee Driver’s License station.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Shawn Boyd said parents may drive by the line of police cruisers, fire engines, ambulances, and other emergency vehicles. Other emergency responders include the Tennessee Department of Transportation workers.

“The Trunk or Treat is a safe place to come and receive candy and interact with the emergency responders in Rutherford County,” Boyd said.

Parents should enter from Old Salem Road to Samsonite Boulevard.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email