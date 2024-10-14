Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for October 13 through October 19      

Beasie Rd Extension (River Rock Blvd just north of Racquet Club Dr)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday Through Friday: Incidental works continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Blackman Rd Re-Alignment Work just north of Veterans Pkwy south of Pendleton Blvd

Expected Road Closure: Monday, September 23 through Tuesday, October 29: Contractor for a private development will be re-aligning Blackman Rd just north of Veterans Pkwy. Blackman Rd will be closed between Pendleton Blvd and Veterans Pkwy. Traffic to and from Blackman Rd will be detoured onto Vaughn Rd and back to Veterans Pkwy. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in place. Access to one business will be always kept open during the construction work.

Elam Rd Re-Alignment Work just west of I-24 Interstate Interchange and Joe B Jackson Pkwy

Expected Road Closure: Monday, September 23 through Monday, October 17: Contractor for a private development will be re-aligning Elam Rd to the west. The existing Elam Rd will be closed at Joe B Jackson Pkwy. Traffic to and from Elam Rd will be detoured to the intersection of US 41 (Manchester Pike) and Elam Rd. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in place.

E Castle St Sanitary Sewer Installation Work (between University Ave and Highland Ave)

Expected Road Closure: Monday through Friday: Contractor for private development will working on the sanitary sewer line on E Castle St between University Ave and Highland Ave. The street will be closed. Residents will always have access. Appropriate traffic controls and detour signs will be in place.

Gas Line Leak Repair Work (S Church St across from Hillard Dr)

Expected Road Closure: Monday, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm: Contractor for private development will be repairing a gas line leak repair work on S Church St (northbound lane) across from Hillard Dr Traffic on S Church St (northbound) will be reduced from two-lanes to one-lane. Southbound lanes will not be affected. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

City-Wide Google Fiber Installation Work

1. W Northfield Blvd between Memorial Blvd and MTCS Dr

2. Sulphur Springs Rd between Memorial Blvd and Cross Dr

3. First Pl between Northfield Blvd and Sulphur Spring Rd

4. MTCS Dr between Northfield Blvd and Memorial Blvd (10/14 – 10/25)

5. Memorial Blvd between MTCS Dr and Northfield Blvd (10/14 – 10/25)

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Google Fiber will be installing fiber optic lines. There will be lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Middle Tennessee Electric Overhead Electrical Work

1. Dashiel St, Scott St, and Ridgley Rd Area

2. Near Overall St and Ordway St

Expected Lane Closure: Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM: Contractor for Middle Tennessee Electric will be installing overhead electrical lines. There will be periodic lane closures and lane shifts. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Eastbound Medical Center Pkwy between Asbury Rd and Conference Center Blvd (roadway widening, median extension and traffic signal work)

2. Medical Center Pkwy between Livy Dearing and Robert Rose Dr (roadway widening and traffic signal work)

3. Old Lascassas Rd (milling work)

4. Dusan Blvd, 3173 Holsted Dr (sewer rehabilitation work)

5. Beasie Rd near Lazydays (roadway work)

6. Old Lascassas Rd and Rutherford Blvd (pavement marking work)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

(Source: TDOT)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad (MM 78 – 82).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling and paving activities.

The improvement of off-ramp on I-24 and I-231.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 WB for setting barrier rail and pavement markings.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 am -3 pm: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities. Monday and Tuesday, there will be lane shifts on Golf Ln at New Salem Hwy.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from near I-24 to near the West Fork Stones River.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nightly lane closures on I-840 EB and WB for milling and paving activities (MM 50 – 55).

· 10/11 at 8 p.m. – 10/13 at 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures both directions for milling and paving activities (MM 50 – 55).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

The resurfacing on U.S. 70S (from south of Ash Street to near South Rutherford Boulevard)

· Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

Intersection improvements on SR 10 (US 231) from south of Rock Springs Midland Road to north of Rock Springs Midland Road.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions for new turn lane construction.

