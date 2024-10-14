Crumbl Weekly Menu Through October 19, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of October 14-19, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Double Fudge Brownie – A decadent brownie loaded with semi-sweet chocolate chunks and creamy milk chocolate drops, topped with luscious fudge frosting.

Cookie Dough – A brown sugar cookie topped with creamy cookie dough buttercream and chunks of cookie dough pieces.

Blueberry Muffin – A warm blueberry cookie smothered in a buttery cake glaze and topped with a delightful crunch of blueberry muffin streusel.

Peanut Butter Crisp – A rich cookie bursting with creamy peanut butter, melted chocolate, and crunchy Butterfinger® pieces.

Cornbread Cookie – A warm cornbread cookie smothered with honey butter glaze, then topped with a dollop of thick honey buttercream frosting and a drizzle of honey.

