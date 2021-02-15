Mayor Bill Ketron announced Monday that Rutherford County offices will be closed Tuesday, February 16 due to expected winter weather conditions.

“After talking to our Public Safety Director Chris Clark, I made the decision to close County offices on Tuesday,” said Ketron. “The safety of our employees and the citizens they serve is of the utmost importance.”

Ketron says essential services will continue during the closure.

“As of now, we are only planning to be closed Tuesday, but will continue to update the public of any future closings if necessary,” he continued.

According to the National Weather Service-Nashville, Rutherford County is one of several Middle Tennessee counties that can expect rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow showers Monday with a high of only 30 and wind gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Ice accumulation could be at .2 to .4 of an inch. Snow showers expected overnight and early morning Tuesday. Tuesday calls for more mixed precipitation and freezing temperatures with a high of around 24.

“We want our community members to stay safe,” said Public Safety Director Chris Clark. “Our first responders have worked several motor vehicle accidents over Sunday and Monday. We are urging people to stay off the roads if possible. Travel conditions are extremely hazardous.”

Rutherford County Health Department will also be closed Tuesday. “Persons scheduled for a COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday, February 16 will be contacted to reschedule as soon as possible,” said Interim Director LaShan Dixon. Drive-through testing will also be closed Tuesday.

More information or future closings will be released, as necessary.