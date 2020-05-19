1 Rutherford Farmers’ Market

WHERE: Lane Agri-Park Community Center, 315 John Rice Boulevard, Murfreesboro

WHEN: Open Now Through Oct 30 – Tuesdays & Fridays 7am to 12pm

Lane Agri-Park Community Center is home to the Rutherford County Farmer’ Market. You will find produce booths, baked goods, canned goods, plants, and food trucks. On opening day vendors and customers were asked to follow CDC guidelines wearing masks, and gloves if possible. This will continue as long as the country is under social distancing orders.

Classes will not be offered onsite, nor will shopping carts. Coordinators also ask that customers make as many purchases as possible with a card.

“Business has been good for the first day of the market,” said Sarah Van Horn of Van Horn Cookies. Who was there with an assortment of individual and gift pack sugar cookies decorated with funny and humorous messages.

Martin Davis of M&L Greenhouse came with garden flowers and starter vegetable plantings. His family has long brought produce from their farm, but he and his two brothers are continuing to carry on the work of their sister who passed away last year.

“She ran the greenhouse and I worked on the farm,” said Davis. “My brothers and I want to carry on her greenhouse, and also our farm. Carry on her memory. We’ve seen pretty good response for a first day with all of this going on.”

Karen Ford has moved her Bake My Day booth filled with sweet and savory baked goods from the Main Street Market to this one. Ford, known for her scrumptious cooking at Goodness Gracious, says that the booth is therapy. Her lemon lavender and cheese and bacon scones are sure to delight, as well as her helper- grandson’s favorite — chocolate banana bread.