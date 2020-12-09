Rotary Club of Murfreesboro will be presenting their 18th Annual Hotcakes and Holly fundraising breakfast virtually on Saturday, December 12th from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. While they won’t be able to have the community come together this year to get the Christmas season started, they hope folks will join them online. Club members feel that the safety of the community is most important, so they chose not to have an on-site event this year.

Currently, they are selling sponsorships at six levels. The levels begin with Santa’s Helper for $100, followed by the $250 Mistletoe Magic, $500 Jingle Bell Rock, $1,000 Holly Jolly Holidays, $1,500 Home for Christmas, and $3,000 Five Golden Rings. Each level provides different benefits.

Those at the $100 level will receive a link to the event on December 12, an autographed copy of the book Progress Not Perfection by club members Roy and Margrey Thompson, and 10 complimentary tickets to a Wine and Cheese Book Talk at a later date when Covid-19 numbers are down. Mistletoe Magic sponsors will receive all of the above plus acknowledgement on the Murfreesboro Rotary website. Jingle Bell Rock sponsors will additionally receive logo recognition, a personally delivered “breakfast at home,” and a bronze level gift package.

Holly Jolly Holidays sponsors will receive a link to the December 12 online breakfast, the book, 12 tickets to the wine and cheese event, high visibility logo recognition on the website, and a breakfast for four to five people catered by Goodness Gracious. Home for Christmas sponsors will receive the link, the book, 16 tickets to the wine and cheese event, a catered brunch for eight to 10 people, and a silver level gift package. And for $3,000, sponsors will additionally receive 24 tickets to the wine and cheese party, hand delivered brunch for 12, and a gold level gift package.

The link to the December 12 online event will feature a performance of scenes from A Christmas Carol by Murfreesboro Center for the Arts, local chef and caterer extraordinaire Jo West will be preparing some of her favorite holiday brunch dishes, and one named wonder, cocktail mixologist supreme, Madison from the Five Senses Restaurant and Bar will be sharing some of her secrets. And if you are not able to be a part of it live, the presentation will be available for later viewing.

Funds raised from this event support local non-profits, primarily those focused on literacy. These include the Southeast Young Adult Book Festival, Books from Birth, Read to Succeed, MTSU Dyslexia Center, Women’s Club Reading Buddies, Rotary 3rd Grade Dictionary Project, Boys & Girls Club, Center for the Arts, Recycle Rutherford, a Rotary Scholarship at MTSU, and Rutherford Arts Alliance “Heart of Tennessee” Sculpture.

“Nothing says Christmas likes pancakes,” said club President Phil King. “We hope you will join us online this year and help us make this event a success!”

The Rotary Club of Murfreesboro turned 101 years old October of 2020. Members have worked hard over the years to increase the quality of life for everyone in Murfreesboro, and Rutherford County.

Rotary International has a distinguished history of more than 115 years, and is one of the oldest and most respected civic clubs in the world. They focus their efforts on peace and conflict resolution, water and sanitation, supporting the environment, basic education and literacy, maternal and child health, economic and community development, and disease prevention and treatment. They are most famous for their drive to eradicate Polio.

For more information about Rotary Club of Murfreesboro and the breakfast, visit their website at http://murfreesbororotary.com and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MurfreesboroRotary/. Or email Gloria Bonner at [email protected]