From Jeff Price: 12/7/2020

THIS IS THE FIRST POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 BAYLOR 131 2 CLEVELAND 129 3 WILSON CENTRAL 118 4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 103 5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 98 6 MCCALLIE 83 7 DOBYNS-BENNETT 72 8 BLACKMAN 70 9 SUMMIT 24 10 BEECH 16 11 PIGEON FORGE 15 12 BRENTWOOD 14

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, FATHER RYAN, GIBBS, HALLS, HERITAGE, LAKEWAY ACADEMY, MBA, OAKLAND, ROSSVIEW, SCIENCE HILL, WALKER VALLEY