From Jeff Price: 12/7/2020

THIS IS THE FIRST POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144.

STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER

RANKING

 LAST WEEK
1 BAYLOR 131
2 CLEVELAND 129
3 WILSON CENTRAL 118
4 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 103
5 BRADLEY CENTRAL 98
6 MCCALLIE 83
7 DOBYNS-BENNETT 72
8 BLACKMAN 70
9 SUMMIT 24
10 BEECH 16
11 PIGEON FORGE 15
12 BRENTWOOD 14

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, FATHER RYAN, GIBBS, HALLS, HERITAGE, LAKEWAY ACADEMY, MBA, OAKLAND, ROSSVIEW, SCIENCE HILL, WALKER VALLEY


