From Jeff Price: 12/7/2020
THIS IS THE FIRST POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 144.
STATE POLL:
|RANK
|SCHOOL
|POWER
RANKING
|LAST WEEK
|1
|BAYLOR
|131
|2
|CLEVELAND
|129
|3
|WILSON CENTRAL
|118
|4
|CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|103
|5
|BRADLEY CENTRAL
|98
|6
|MCCALLIE
|83
|7
|DOBYNS-BENNETT
|72
|8
|BLACKMAN
|70
|9
|SUMMIT
|24
|10
|BEECH
|16
|11
|PIGEON FORGE
|15
|12
|BRENTWOOD
|14
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: CENTENNIAL, CLARKSVILLE, COLLIERVILLE, FATHER RYAN, GIBBS, HALLS, HERITAGE, LAKEWAY ACADEMY, MBA, OAKLAND, ROSSVIEW, SCIENCE HILL, WALKER VALLEY