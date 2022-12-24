Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE
MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES
December 22 – January 4, 2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV
and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.
To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV
and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB
exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)
Nightly, (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and
Bell Rd. to install permanent striping.
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures in
both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for final striping.
The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the
Donelson Pike interchange
1/4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively
scheduled for Jan. 4.
DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40
The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in
Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County
Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be temporary daytime shoulder
closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the
project limits.
ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway
maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6
The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the
Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)
TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243
Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be a lane closure for repair of
signal loops.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65
The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour
Hollow Road.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln
from Dickerson Pk to Whites Creek Pk for final striping.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112
SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) –
Piedmont Move Prior
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be a temporary alternating lane
closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm
drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications and overhead
power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway
will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13
Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall
and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), Traffic is currently running in its final
alignment, there will be temporary lane closures for final phase of construction at various locations
throughout the project. Mayhew Road is now open.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112
Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North
2nd/University Ave.)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be lane closures for striping
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6
Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to
Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be lane closures in place for paving
and final striping.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR
252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be lane closures and brief stoppages
of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.
The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be a lane closure between Main St
and I-65 for curb ramp work.
Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be a lane closure between Boyd