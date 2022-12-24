UPDATE!!! TVA Struggles,Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up

UPDATE 12/24 10:55 a.m.: The Titans have announced they will move their kickoff to 1:00 p.m. CST in response to rolling blackouts by TVA.

TVA has re-started rolling blackouts this morning, as their grid continues to struggle under bitter cold temps. How long the rolling blackouts will go is yet to be determined.

Electrical blackouts are ranging anywhere from 10 minutes to half an hour depending on the company, according to tweets released by several electric companies in Tennessee.

Davidson County Mayor John Cooper has asked the Titans to delay their noon game in helping loosen the load. If that happens we will update you immediately.

NES is still reporting over 59,000 customers without power as of this morning.

For NES power outage map click here

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here