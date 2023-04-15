Richard Reed Named Principal of LaVergne Middle School

By JAMES EVANS

Rutherford County Schools

Richard Reed will serve as the next principal of LaVergne Middle School after serving several years as an assistant principal of the school, Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan announced.

Reed succeeds Dr. Cary Holman, who is departing the principal position this school year to become Director of Schools for Franklin County.

“Mr. Reed and I discussed the need to continue the community support of LaVergne Middle while also building a streamlined and effective academic structure to benefit our students and teachers,” Director Sullivan said. “Mr. Reed is excited about the prospect, and I’m certain he will do an excellent job.”

Reed has served as an assistant principal at LaVergne Middle since 2015 but has been an educator since 2001. He also has extensive experience serving as a youth mentor with various agencies and ministries.

He has completed the Rutherford County Schools’ Aspiring Administrators Academy and the RCS Principals Academy. He also is a past recipient of an RCS Teacher of the Year award.

“I’m excited and blessed to have the opportunity to lead LaVergne Middle School,” Reed said. “LMS is an amazing place with amazing people — students, families, faculty and staff. I’m looking forward to the chance to continue to provide a safe, loving environment that pushes our students toward every positive option and opportunity available to them.”

Reed will officially begin his new duties July 1, 2023, but will work with Dr. Holman until then to ensure a smooth transition.