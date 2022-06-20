Graceful GEMS held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 3475 Bradyville Pike located at the New Beginnings Christian Center building in Murfreesboro.

Graceful GEMS “An Etiquette School for Girls” mission is to empower young girls to exhibit decorum, integrity, and self-esteem while instilling grace and a sense of pride. They have over 26 etiquette lessons that will teach the young ladies. Also offers free tutoring, free dance classes and free counseling, and so much more.

Graceful GEMS

3475 Bradyville Pike

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

(615) 351-1363

Facebook