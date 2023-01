BBeautiful Injectables held its ribbon cutting on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 3138 S. Church Street, Suite I in Murfreesboro.

Full-service Medical spa in Murfreesboro, Tennessee! See our site for all services!

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

BBeautiful Injectables

3138 S. Church Street, Suite I

Murfreesboro, TN 37127

(615) 663-0124

Facebook