Restaurant Supply Company, WebstaurantStore, to Open New Distribution Operations in Lebanon

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and The Webstaurant Store, LLC officials announced on February 28 the company will invest $103.9 million to locate new distribution operations in Lebanon’s Speedway Industrial Park.

Through the expansion to Tennessee, Webstaurant will create 225 new jobs in Wilson County.

Webstaurant’s Lebanon facility will be the company’s newest plant and largest investment in automation and infrastructure to date. Once operational, it will utilize automated packing machines and work alongside the company’s current distribution operations in Georgia and Kentucky to target increased demand for restaurant, industrial and other office supplies and equipment in the Midwestern U.S.

Hiring is expected to begin later this year and will continue into 2024. Those interested can apply here.

Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and founded in 2004, The Webstaurant Store, LLC is one of the largest online restaurant supply companies. Webstaurant specializes in distributing commercial equipment and wholesale supplies around the globe from its operations in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and soon, Tennessee.

Since 2019, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in nearly 5,600 job commitments and $1.1 billion in capital investment.

“We are excited to continue the expansion of our distribution network with our newest facility in the state of Tennessee. Our facility, located in Lebanon, will be our largest investment in automation and infrastructure in the company’s history. The labor pool and skilled logistics workforce of the greater Lebanon, Tennessee area made our decision easy when selecting our next site for distribution. We look forward to continued growth and positively impacting the community, as well as the State of Tennessee, for many years to come,” said Caleb Clugston, vice president of network optimization, The Webstaurant Store, LLC