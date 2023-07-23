RCS Students Selected to Perform at Sydney Opera House

Aubry Redhair and Elexis Thepthongsay, students at Riverdale High School, have been selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Sydney Opera House. Both Aubry and Elexis will perform Alto in August with the Honor Choir. Participation in the Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated young performers from across the world.

After being nominated by their Choir Director at Riverdale (Brenda Williams), Aubry and Elexis both auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and were recently accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in their application and audition recording.

Aubry has studied music for about 13 years and has been in choir since 5th grade. Elexis has studied it for over 9 years, having participated in choirs since the 2nd grade. Both are members of the Riverdale Singers at Riverdale High School, and Aubry just graduated.

In response to her selection, Elexis said, “I was actually like tearing up because my parents were messing with me (regarding) if I got selected or not, but when they told me, I was super excited. I couldn’t stop smiling!”

Aubry said, “I cried, lol. I wasn’t expecting the email because they had said that we wouldn’t be getting results until a later date, so I was surprised when I opened the acceptance letter.”

Both Aubry and Elexis will join performers from all over the world for a special performance at the world-famous Sydney Opera House, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement. The finalists will come together in Sydney, Australia where they will have the honor of learning from world-renowned conductor, Dr. Jeffrey Redding (University of Central Florida), work with other performers, and get a taste of Sydney.

The Honors Performance will take place August 4, 2023, and is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased through the Sydney Opera House box office.

“Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing,” said Marion Gomez, Music Director for the Honors Performance Series. “We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at these renowned music halls is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”

The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual student performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in world renowned venues. The Honors Performance Series is proudly presented by WorldStrides, the nation’s leading educational travel organization. Learn more by visiting www.honorsperformance.org and www.worldstrides.com.