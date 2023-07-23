Opry Mills to Host Second Annual National Night Out

Opry Mills, 433 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville invites shoppers to its second annual National Night Out event for an evening of family-fun with local law enforcement and back-to-school activities on Tuesday, August 1st from 5 pm until 7 pm.

Bring the family down to meet Metro Nashville Police Department, Metro Nashville Fire, SWAT and TN Highway Patrol. Attendees can participate in a variety of family fun and childrens’ craft activities. The first 100 kids to attend will also receive a backpack filled with school supplies and retailer offerings to kick off the school year in style.

Local shoppers and visitors can also save more while shopping longer with the center’s extended hours during Tennessee’s Tax Free Weekend (July 28 – July 30). Once a year, clothing that cost $100 or less, school or art supplies that cost $100 or less and computers that cost $1,500 or less are exempt from government sales taxes. Nashville Bike Cab will also provide complimentary pedicab rides to and from the center for shoppers laden with purchases.

Tax Free Weekend

Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 30 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.