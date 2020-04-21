RCS Schools Named Among 2020 Best Communities for Music Education

By KEITH RYAN CARTWRIGHT

Rutherford County Schools

Rutherford County Schools was recently honored with the 2020 Best Communities for Music Education from the NAMM Foundation for outstanding support of music education and enriching the lives of children and advancing student achievement.

NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,400 members from around the world.

The foundation has been recognizing outstanding school systems for 21 years.

This is the second consecutive year Rutherford County has been honored and is one only 10 districts to receive the honor from among more than 130 school systems in Tennessee.

“It shows that it is a true commitment,” said Lindsay Halford, fine arts coordinator for Rutherford County Schools. “We really want to make this part of students’ education. … We’re investing — not just money — it’s investing as far as performance opportunities and it’s investing as far as the community support and how our programs support the community too.”

In recent years, Rutherford County has had several music programs individually recognized at the mid-state, state, regional and national level, but the NAMM honor recognizes the collective efforts of all 49 schools and the community.

When it comes to fostering music education, Rutherford County continues to be a special place.

“Every single elementary school has a fulltime music teacher — at least one — to ensure that students have that opportunity in elementary school,” said Halford, “and every middle school has instrumental music, vocal music and general music opportunities, so we’re making sure that every student at every school has access to quality music education.”

The award recognizes that Rutherford County is leading the way with learning opportunities outlined in the Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced the No Child Left Behind Act, according to a release from NAMM. NCLB was often criticized for overemphasizing testing while, at the same time, leaving behind subjects like music. ESSA recommends music and arts as important elements of a well-rounded education.

A 2015 study supported by the NAMM Foundation, Striking a Chord, also outlined the overwhelming desire by teachers and parents for music education opportunities for all children as part of the school curriculum.

The NAMM Foundation will recognize the 2020 Best Community honorees later this year.

“It’s something the whole community can be proud of,” Halford said, “and that’s a badge of honor we can all wear.”