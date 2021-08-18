A: We are very excited about the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Classes will be held in-person with the exception of the Rutherford County Virtual School. Students’ first day of school will be Friday, August 6 th (2-hour day) and the first full day will be on Monday, August 9 th.

A: Masks are optional for the 2021-2022 school year. Anyone wishing to wear a mask, or any parent wishing for their child to wear a mask, may do so.

A: We wish to welcome visitors back to our campuses but there may be some limits, especially during the first part of the school year. Principals will communicate with parents about any specific limits.