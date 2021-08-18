Learn more about the procedures RCS is using for the 2021-2022 school year
- For the complete administrative procedure concerning COVID-19, please visit this page.
- Rutherford County Schools 2021-2022 Data Dashboard available HERE.
|Rutherford County Schools 2021-2022 COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions
|Q: What is the overall plan for providing learning this school year?
A: We are very excited about the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Classes will be held in-person with the exception of the Rutherford County Virtual School. Students’ first day of school will be Friday, August 6th (2-hour day) and the first full day will be on Monday, August 9th.
|Q: Are masks required for students and employees?
A: Masks are optional for the 2021-2022 school year. Anyone wishing to wear a mask, or any parent wishing for their child to wear a mask, may do so.
|Q: Will we allow visitors on campus this year?
A: We wish to welcome visitors back to our campuses but there may be some limits, especially during the first part of the school year. Principals will communicate with parents about any specific limits.
|Q: How are we addressing contact tracing?
A: Students or staff who test positive for COVID-19, or who are exhibiting symptoms, should stay home until they have recovered from COVID-19 or it is ruled out as the problem. Those who are identified as a possible contact of a positive case and are exhibiting symptoms will not be able to attend school until they have been cleared of COVID-19.
Those who are possible contacts and are symptom free will be strongly encouraged to complete a quarantine period. In these cases, the state and local health department has the sole authority to enforce a quarantine.
Those who are household contacts of an individual with a positive case of COVID-19 must complete the quarantine period before they can return to school because of the sustained nature of the contact.
In all situations, the Department of Health has the ultimate authority to quarantine individuals, and the school district’s procedure is in effect to the extent practicable and in consideration of its statutory purpose to educate students safely.
* Rutherford County Schools reports confirmed positive cases and potential contacts to the health department daily.
|Q: How will we deliver instruction for those who are quarantined because of contact tracing or because they have received a positive diagnosis?
A: Students who are COVID-positive or who are unable to attend school due to contact tracing will receive access to instructional materials from their normal teachers in an asynchronous manner. This will align with the same type of procedure that is followed when a student has an extended absence for other reasons (surgery, illness, vacation, etc.).
|Q: When a student is unable to attend due to Covid (positive or contact tracing) why not enroll the student in the Rutherford County Virtual School?
A: It would not benefit the student to enroll in the Virtual School for a 5-7 day period because of contact tracing. If, however, a student tests positive at any time while in quarantine, and the total number of days out of school would exceed 10, homebound instruction should be considered.
|
Q: What are the requirements for homebound instruction?
A: Per Rutherford County Board of Education Policy 4.206, “the homebound instruction program is for students who because of a medical condition are unable to attend the regular instructional program. The homebound instruction program shall consist of three (3) hours of instruction per week while school is in session for a period of time determined, on a case-by case basis, by the district. To qualify for this program, a student shall have a medical condition that will require the student to be absent for a minimum of ten (10) consecutive instructional days, or for an aggregate of at least ten (10) instructional days for a student who has a chronic medical condition.”
Regarding Covid-19 and instruction, only students who are a household contact or students who are on an extended absence due to Covid-19 would be eligible for homebound instruction. If needed for homebound eligibility due to Covid-19, RCS Health Services will verify with the Rutherford County Health Department.
Please note, Covid-19 is ever-changing, and RCS will update this information as needed.
|Q: What other precautions will be in place this year?
A: RCS will follow safety protocols to help mitigate the spread of the Covid-19 virus. We will practice social distancing to the best of our ability to help mitigate the spread of the virus. Good hygiene of washing hands will be strongly encouraged. Last year provided many challenges for us, however, our administrators, teachers, students, and staff not only met the challenges, they exceeded expectations. Although Covid-19 is still a concern, we look forward to providing a sense of normalcy while maintaining a safe nurturing environment. We will continue to closely monitor school data as it relates to COVID-19, and we will keep parents updated if any procedural changes are needed.