School Date Time Location Blackman High School Monday, June 22 8:20 PM BHS Football Field Rockvale High School Tuesday, June 23 6:00 PM Rockvale HS Theater Oakland High School Tuesday, June 23 7:00 PM Ray Hughes Stadium Riverdale High School Thursday, June 25 7:00 PM RHS Football Field Central Magnet School Friday, June 26 7:00 PM Siegel High School Eagleville School Friday, June 26 5:00 PM Eagleville School Smyrna High School Friday, June 26 1:00 PM Smyrna High School Stewarts Creek High Friday, June 26 6:00 PM SCHS Football Field Siegel High School Saturday, June 27 7:00 PM Siegel HS Football Field LaVergne High School Sunday, June 28 3:00 PM LHS Football Field Holloway High School Friday, July 10 7:00 PM LifePoint Rutherford County Adult High School Online Summer School Friday, July 24, 2020 6:00 PM Siegel High School Auditorium

