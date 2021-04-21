R.C. “GodFix” Martinez, age 44 of La Vergne died Saturday April 17, 2021.

He was born in Ft. Knox, KY and was a long time resident of Clarksville, TN. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Newman Martinez.

R.C. was an avid Computer Technologist, and nerd. He was known by Godfix online. R.C. was also a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and uncle to all of his convention buddies.

R.C. is survived by wife of 20 years, Debra Martinez; children, Ximen, and Phoenix; father, Raymond Celaya Martinez, Sr., and wife Deborah of Clarksville; sister, LaVonda Savage and husband Daylon of Spring Hill.

Visitation will be 4PM to 7PM Friday & 5PM Saturday until time of service at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral Service will be 6PM Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Mark Jackson will officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com.

